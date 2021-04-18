Is Armenia’s Science Sector in Danger?

Tigran Shahverdyan is a member of the Gituzh initiative (Power of Science) in Armenia. The members of the collective ask that the Armenian government take a stronger initiative in the country’s science sector by providing long-term financial support and programs in the field.

Mr. Shahverdyan talks to CivilNet’s Ani Paitjan about the consequences on Armenian society if serious steps are not taken to boost research and development in the country.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/599970/is-armenias-science-sector-in-danger/?lang=en