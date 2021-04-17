Zhoghovurd: Foreign investments ‘sharply down’ in Armenia

Official statistics has revealed a dramatic decline in Armenia’s annual foreign investment dynamics.

Against the 173.977 billion Armenian Drams (AMD 522.20 = USD 1) in 2019, an estimated 30,255 Armenian Drams entered into the country’s budget in 2020, the paper says, citing the Statistical Committee. It also highlights a negative result in direct investments in the amount of AMD 7.109.

In the case of the United States, that sum was 1.575 billion, with the exported capital to the Netherlands being within the range of AMD 21.432 billion. The latest finding revealed also a decline in the direct investments from the Czech Republic and Ukraine. As for Georgia, it reportedly exported capital worth AMD 199 million.

Also, the Russian Federation is said to have reduced its direct investments, its exported capital increasing from AMD 12.592 billion in 2019 to AMD 46.899 million in 2020.

Tert