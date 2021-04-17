‘We Have Work To Do’: A Conversation with Raffi Kassarjian

Raffi Kassarjian, in a conversation with Lara Tcholakian, speaks about his outlook as an Armenian, his reflections on lessons learned from the past and his perspectives on the development of Armenia. He shares his personal and professional experiences and the circumstances that led to his success as an executive leader, in the US and since his permanent move to Armenia in 2008.

Raffi Kassarjian is an executive in the field of high tech and information technologies. He is currently the Executive Director of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises, the business association representing the leading technology companies in Armenia. He is also the CEO of Sensyan LLC, a boutique advisory firm focused on the growing Armenian tech sector. A Stanford University graduate (BA and MBA), he held various senior positions in the US (Dasar Inc., Accenture, Fair Isaac Corporation) before permanently establishing himself in Armenia with his family in 2008 where he worked for ICON Communication, Converse Bank/Corporación America, and Monitis Inc./Teamviewer Armenia.

