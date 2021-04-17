Pele, Raul, Mkhitaryan: Jerseys signed by football greats will be auctioned off to benefit war-affected families from Artsakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Retired Armenian American footballer Alecko Eskandarian will auction off jerseys signed by football greats Pele, Raul, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and others to raise funds for war-affected families from Artsakh.

“For months, I’ve been working on organizing a signed jersey auction to raise funds that will be donated to Armenian families that have been affected by the attacks on Artsakh. We are finally ready to launch!” Eskandarian said in a Twitter post.

The auction will run from April 18-25. Each day Alecko Eskandarian will highlight a different jersey that’s available, as well as profile organizations who will receive the funds.

“As we approach Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day on April 24th, it’s critical that we unite as one to demand justice” he said.

