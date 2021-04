Pashinyan starts visit to Vayots Dzor region

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan started a trip to Armenia’s southern Vayots Dzor region on Saturday.

Spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan confirmed the report on Facebook, unveiling also the prime minister’s agenda. “The prime minister will meet residents of several communities, pay tribute to the victims of the 44-day Artsakh war, visit the recently built pre-school institution and get familiarized with the ongoing highway development activities,” she said.

Tert