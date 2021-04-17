Exhibition “Tracing the Families of the Armenian Genocide Survivors” to open at the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute

The opening of the temporary exhibition “Tracing the Families of the Armenian Genocide Survivors” will take place at the temporary exhibition hall of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Foundation on April 21, 2021, at 12:00.

As the Genocide Museum reported in a statement, the stories of families of the Armenian Genocide survivors (about thirty), including those of the AGMI staff, will be presented. Original unique items, photos, documents, family relics and other materials from the AGMI collections will accompany the stories. The exhibition will include excerpts from the Armenian Genocide survivors’ video testimonies.

The descendants of survivors from the United States, Cyprus, Argentina, France and other countries, as well as those settled in Armenia will be present at the opening of the exhibition and will personally tell the difficult path of their families.

During the opening ceremony a book presentation dedicated to the story of the displayed Tevekelyan family from Malatya will take place. The exhibition will be open until September 10 of this year.

Panorama.AM