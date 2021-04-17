Body of another fallen soldier found during search operations in Artsakh

Artsakh search and rescue squads on Saturday found the body of another serviceman killed in the 2020 war, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations reported on Saturday.

The soldier’s remains were retrieved in Varanda (Fizuli) direction, the service said, adding a forensic examination is planned to establish the identity for the killed.

To note, since November 13, 1,543 bodies of fallen troops and civilians have been recovered from the former areas of combat operations.

