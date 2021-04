Armenia’s Progressions & Challenges – A Talk with Freedom House’s Sossi Tatikyan

Project Coordinator at Freedom House in Armenia Sossi Tatikyan explains Freedom House’s recent research into Armenia’s progressions and challenges. Sossi also speaks on press freedom and the role of the Human Rights Defender’s Office in Armenia.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/599962/armenias-progressions-challenges-a-talk-with-freedom-houses-sossi-tatikyan/?lang=en