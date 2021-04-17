Armenia’s Pashinyan congratulates Bashar Al-Assad on Syria’s National Day

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to President Bashar Al-Assad of the Syrian Arab Republic on Syria’s National Day.

“Excellency,

I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of Syria on the National Day of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The Armenian and Syrian peoples are bound by deep-rooted historical ties and feelings of friendship, which provide a strong basis for cooperation and development of relations between our two countries.

I am hopeful that the people of Syria will soon overcome the consequences of the severe crisis and will move along the path of peace and stability.

I reaffirm our willingness to provide continued assistance in solving your humanitarian problems and promote the traditional dialogue to the benefit of our countries and peoples.

I wish you good health and every success, as well as peace and prosperity – to the friendly people of Syria,” the congratulatory message says.

