Armenian Genocide Committee Commemorative Events

GLENDALE — The Armenian Genocide Committee and its unified member organizations have been working together to create an all-day commemoration program which will be aired on local Armenian television channels as well as several hours of live streaming on social media to take place on April 24, 2021 beginning at 12 pm.

The program will feature statements by Armenian community organizations that make up the AGC, several prominent government officials, community leaders and the clergy, as well as informative interviews and discussions concerning Armenian Genocide recognition, reparations and restitution for the crime of genocide. In addition, viewers will have the opportunity to hear from our community members, well-known personalities, as well as cultural presentations to honor the victims of the first genocide of the 20th century.

Along with the live broadcast, the AGC will be supporting a unified prayer service, held by various faith denominations and Armenian clergy at the Montebello Armenian Martyrs Monument at 10 am, which will then be open to the public to lay flowers in memory of our ancestors in conjunction with the UACLA, which hosts the event every year.

The AGC will also focus on the recent war in Artsakh, the sacrifice and bravery of our heroes, and highlight the fact that a genocide denied is a genocide repeated. The collective Armenian nation has endured much throughout the last year, but through collaborative action, we hope to highlight the strength, unity and resilience of our people and our communities. In that spirit, the AGC has also prepared a letter on behalf of the two million ethnic Armenian Americans, strongly urging President Biden to recognize the truth of the Armenian Genocide.

