April 18 marks the International Day for Monuments and Sites

In 1982, UNESCO’s General Conference established 18 April as the International Day for Monuments and Sites, in many countries also celebrated as World Heritage Day. The day is promoted by ICOMOS globally, and the theme for 2021 is “Complex Pasts: Diverse Futures”, UNESCO reported

Acknowledging global calls for greater inclusion and recognition of diversity, the International Day for Monuments and Sites 2021 invites participants to reflect on, reinterpret, and re-examine existing narratives.

ICOMOS encourages to come together to share experiences – in compliance with instructions from local and national authorities so as to ensure the safety of participants during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Heritage Convention (1972) states: “deterioration or disappearance of any item of the cultural or natural heritage constitutes a harmful impoverishment of the heritage of all the nations of the world”. Armenia has ratified the Convention in 1993. As the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Sport reports, on the occasion of the day, number of events are planned throughout the Republic.

Panorama.AM