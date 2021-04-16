Moldovan president meets with Armenian community members

Moldovan President Maia Sandu held a meeting with Father Nzhdeh Keshishyan, the spiritual leader of Armenians in Moldova and Ghenadii Babaian, the Vice President of the Armenian community of the country, ARMENPRESS reports, citing the Moldovan presidency.

Noting that the Armenian Church of the Holy Mother of God is one of the oldest churches in Chisinau, built in 1804, the president said that Armenians are “an integral part of our people”.

“…..only together we can build a happy society and we will succeed in making our common home – Moldova – a truly strong and prosperous country,” the president added.

Tert