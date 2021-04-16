Lebanon’s Minister of Youth Vartine Ohanian to attend Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Yerevan

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Lebanon’s President Muchel Aoun has assigned Youth and Sports Minister, Mrs. Vartine Ohanian, to attend and represent him in the ceremony commemorating the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Lebanon’s National news Agency reports.

Earlier today Armenia’s Ambassador to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekian conveyed an official invitation from Armenian President Armen Sarkissian to Michel Aoun to participate in the commemoration events in Yerevan on April 24.

Mr. Aoun thanked for the invitation and said he would be represented by the Minister of Youth and Sports.

