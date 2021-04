Sen. Menendez slams Turkey’s military aggression against Artsakh and Syria

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Senator Bob Menendez slams Turkey’s military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Syria and bellicose actions against Greece and Cyprus.

“Long considered a NATO ally, Turkey seems to want to break with us rather than be our partner,” said Sen. Menendez, who called on the Biden Administration to reorient the US in the Eastern Mediterranean towards democracies.

