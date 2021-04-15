Protesters in Geneva demand release of Armenian POWs

Siranush Ghazanchyan

A silent protest was staged in front of the UN Office in Geneva as part of a global campaign to demand the release of Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees held in Azerbaijan, the Union of Armenians of Switzerland informs.

Earlier today a silent protest was held in front of the UN Office in Yerevan.

Similar proitests are expected to be held today in 14 cities around the world, including Toronto, Paris, Rome, Houston, Sacramento, Montréal, New York, Los Angeles, Warsaw, Berlin, Hambourg and Moscow.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu