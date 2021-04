Mobile Planetarium at Byurakan Observatory Open for Visitors

Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory offers its visitors a a mobile planetarium. Mobile Planetarium is an inflatable dome-shaped projection screen. As the Observatory said in a Facebook post, visitors can enjoy movies on various subjects including, but not restricted to Astronomy, Biology, etc.

All movies last 25-30 minutes and suit children of all ages. The planetarium is open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10:00 to 23:00.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency