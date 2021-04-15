Macron visits Notre Dame two years after devastating fire

French President Emmanuel Macron inspected the ongoing renovation work at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, two years after a devastating blaze gutted the 850-year old monument, Euronews reported.

From the rooftop, the French leader said he was “impressed” by “all the work that has been accomplished”.

His visit was to express “a message of collective pride” for the work carried out. “We avoided the worst,” he added.

“A huge thank you to all those who are mobilised, by the thousands already, on this site,” he added.

The fire, which broke out on the evening of April 15, 2019, stunned the country and people across the world. Millions watched live as the building’s spire collapsed.

The roof, built on a timber frame, was mostly destroyed and the cathedral’s structural integrity was weakened. Some of the stonework, glass windows and many of the artworks inside were also damaged by the flames or the water used to extinguish them.

Panorama.AM