EPIC Chosen as National Organizer for Entrepreneurship World Cup in Armenia

The Entrepreneurship and Product Innovation Center of the American University of Armenia is the official national organizer of the Entrepreneurship World Cup in Armenia. The program offers entrepreneurs across the country the opportunity to compete globally for a share of US $1 million in cash prizes, plus additional investments and another US $750,000 of in-kind support. EWC is now accepting applications for 2021, aiming to exceed the past mark of 175,000 contestants from 200+ countries in its first year.

“EPIC, through the Open Center of Excellence for Innovation Advancement, is proud to accept responsibility for hosting this event in Armenia. We hope to use EWC as a platform for not only supporting and promoting Armenia’s entrepreneurs, but also as a vehicle for collaboration and purpose with our local venture and industry partners. To this end, we are in dialogue with our local startup ecosystem partners, universities in Armenia, the government, and the local business community to share responsibility for the success of this event. Together, as national co-organizing partners, we will plan, promote and execute the national competition for the benefit of all,” shares Dr. Michael Kouchakdjian, director of the Open Center of Excellence for Innovation Advancement and EPIC.

EWC is more than just a global pitch competition with a shot at securing life-changing prizes. It elevates entrepreneurs from all stages — idea-stage, early-stage, growth-stage or beyond — by providing them with tools and resources to grow their ventures.

EWC Accelerates is a virtual training and mentorship program that helps entrepreneurs hone their skills and increase their chances of winning in their national competitions, and advancing to the Global Finals.

The EWC online platform also offers all contestants who complete the application access to more than $25,000 in perks from partners such as Google Cloud, Hubspot, Stripe, and more.

“We strive to make the EWC Armenia a truly pan-national event that will include the entire spectrum of Armenia’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, from individual entrepreneurs to government and from IT industry to fine arts. Thus, we don’t consider any limitation for the type or nature of entrepreneurial ideas and ventures that may compete for the Entrepreneurship National Cup. As a growing entrepreneurial nation, we believe that Armenia must have at least one deserving representative in the EWC Global Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,” remarks Nejdeh Hovanessian, assistant director of the Open Center for Innovation Advancement and Entrepreneur-in-Residence at EPIC.

National Finals are held through July 2021 in Yerevan. In November 2021, the 100 winning startups from around the world will be flown to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to participate in the EWC Accelerates program for an intensive startup bootcamp and to compete in the EWC Global Finals.

Presently, EPIC is seeking potential sponsors for the EWC Armenia competition. Businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring awards and prizes can contact EPIC at epic@aua.am.

The Entrepreneurship and Product Innovation Center is a platform of the American University of Armenia for promoting entrepreneurial education, cross-disciplinary collaboration, and startup venture incubation. EPIC provides an ecosystem for emerging entrepreneurs consisting of first-class facilities and collaborative workspace, programs and events, and a network of mentors, advisors, and investors. EPIC fosters the understanding and application of entrepreneurship in students and faculty at AUA to craft high-impact multidisciplinary ventures.

Asbarez