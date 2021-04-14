Only a negotiated solution determining the status of Artsakh can be seen as a final settlement – Armenian FM

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Only a negotiated solution determining the status of Artsakh can be seen as a final settlement – Armenian FM

The Co-Chairs clearly mention that it’s time for a comprehensive and sustainable settlement of the conflict based on the principles and elements well known to the parties, Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said during a Q&A session at the National Assembly.

In this regard, the Foreign Minister reminded of Armenia’s principled stance that “only a negotiated political solution that will take into consideration everyone’s rights and will determine the status of Artsakh based on realization of the right to self-determination, can be considered a final settlement of the conflict.”

“Secondly, the Co-Chairs mention that not all provisions of the November 9 trilateral statement have been implemented, and urge to take steps to ensure the return of all POWs and other detainees in accordance with the provisions of international humanitarian law, the exchange of all data necessary to conduct effective demining of conflict regions; the lifting of restrictions on access to Nagorno-Karabakh, including for representatives of international humanitarian organizations; the preservation and protection of religious and cultural heritage; and the fostering of direct contacts and co-operation between communities affected by the conflict as well as other people-to-people confidence building measures.”

According to the Foreign Minister, this is another call by the international community to Azerbaijan to fulfil the commitments undertaken under the trilateral statement of November 9 and international obligations and refuse from destructive stance that can jeopardize the full implementation of the November 9 statement.

Referring to the Co-Chairs’ call to resume the high-level political dialogue, the Foreign Minister said Armenia has never refused from meetings, but for those meetings to take place, it’s first necessary to create conditions for minimal trust and form a clear agenda

“With its non-constructive, belligerent and Armenophobic statements Azerbaijan prevents the creation of such an environment, and I reiterate that strong co-chairmanship can contribute to trust-building,” he said.

“We keep in contact with the Minsk Group co-chairing countries on the high level and on the level of Ambassadors, and Armenia is ready to host the Co-Chairs within the framework of a regional visit,” he stated.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu