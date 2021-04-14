‘Numerous messages and subtexts’: Armenian analyst comments on latest statement of OSCE Minsk Group

Armenian analyst and expert on U.S. foreign policy Suren Sargsyan on Wednesday commented on the latest statement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs dealing with the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, stating it contains an “unprecedented number of messages and subtexts”.

In a public post on Facebook, the analyst said the statement opens a “new chapter” in the settlement of the conflict with the old format.

“1. One thing is obvious now: a new chapter opens with adherence to the old format, I continue to insist that this format is the most acceptable for Armenia and Artsakh. Any change in this format will lead to Turkey’s direct intrusion as a party. Obviously, the co-chairs do not want it either.

It marks a fresh start for Armenia’s “dead but not buried” diplomacy and opens up a new front to work on. We record incomparably worse starting conditions than we had. We record the lack of a direct reference to the right of nations to self-determination. We record that the current authorities will fail these negotiations as well (just like everything in the past 3 years) and must think about our further steps. And most importantly, “the Co-Chairs stress that special attention should be paid to the achievement of a final comprehensive and sustainable settlement on the basis of the elements and principles well-known to the sides”, which means the claims of [Azerbaijani President Ilham] Aliyev that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has already been settled are denied by the co-chairs,” Sargsyan wrote.

Panorama.AM