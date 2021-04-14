MEP Loucas Fourlas submits urgent written question to EU Commission over ‘park of trophies’ in Baku

Member of the European Parliament Loucas Fourlas submitted an urgent written question to the EU Commission in connection with the newly opened “park of trophies” in Baku showcasing military equipment seized from the Armenian forces during the recent Artsakh war.

“I submitted an urgent written question to the EU Commission. I demanded actions on the unacceptable “park of trophies” featuring helmets of Armenian soldiers killed in action, created by the Azerbaijani authorities. Those actions do not promote peace and trust in the region,” the MEP tweeted on Wednesday.

Panorama.AM