”Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund Launching New Programs in Artsakh

On April 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Ararat Khlghatyan, deputy director of the ”Hayastan” All – Armenian Fund, and Aram Sargsyan, minister of urban planning of the Republic of Artsakh.The process of construction carried out under the auspices of the fund, and the new programs to be started in Artsakh were discussed at the meeting.The deputy director of the fund informed that competitions have been announced for the construction of several multiple-dwelling buildings in Stepanakert, and several new settlements are under design in Askeran region. The list of communities that will have asphalted roads connecting the highways has been completed.In his speech President Harutyunyan underscored the construction works to be carried out in Karmir Shuka, community in Martuni region. Taking into account the strategic importance of the settlement, the fund has sponsored the construction of 100 houses there, whose earthworks will begin in the coming days.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency