Glendale’s 20th Annual Armenian Genocide Program to be Virtual

The City of Glendale Armenian Genocide Committee announced today, that it will televise its 20th Annual Armenian Genocide Commemoration event on local channel GTV6 on April 24, due to COVID-19 restrictions. The event was held at the historic Alex Theater in past years prior to the pandemic.

The program will feature an array of speakers ranging from government officials to community leaders, including musical and dance performances and news clips marking the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, as well as honoring the heroic fallen soldiers of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) War.

“I am very proud of the hard work that our Committee put in for the program this year. The Armenian community suffered a tremendous loss recently in Artsakh and we hope to pay tribute to the memories of our soldiers who heroically defended our Homeland, while also honoring our ancestors who perished during the Genocide,” said Vrej Agajanian, former Glendale Mayor and current Councilmember serving as Chairman of the City of Glendale Armenian Genocide Committee.

“It is important to shine a light on past injustices so that history does not repeat itself as it did when Adolf Hitler committed the Holocaust after his famous quote: ‘Who after all today speaks of the annihilation of the Armenians?’ This is what we are aiming to achieve through our annual program – recognition of the past to prevent future injustices,” Agajanian added.

To watch the televised program on April 24, tune in to Channel 6 (Spectrum) or Channel 99 (AT&T). For non-Glendale residents, please visit Facebook.com/MyGlendale or Youtube.com/MyGlendale for more information.

Massis Post