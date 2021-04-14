De-occupation of territory of former NKAO to brought forward during negotiations – Armenian PM

Siranush Ghazanchyan

There is future in Armenia and Artsakh. The Armenian people have future, and together we will build that free, happy and strong future, Armenian Pashinyan said, speaking at the National Assembly.

“We must speak about the future, and the most important part of this future is the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict,” he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that the issue of de-occupation of the area of the former Nagorno Karabakh Autonomous Oblast (NKAO) should be brought during the negotiations.

“We must formulate this as a diplomatic issue, not as a military one. And we must consistently continue to implement the “cessation for salvation” formula for Artsakh,” Pashinyan stated.

Referring to the recent opening of the “trophy park” in Baku, the Prime Minister described it as something “inconceivable.”

“We must use all platforms to draw everyone’s attention to the fact that a museum of sufferings and victims of war can open in a country, and this is the most important demonstration of Armenophobia.

“This is the most solid basis for us to demonstrate the importance of the “cessation for salvation” principle to the international community, and this should be the axis of future negotiations on the issue,” the Prime Minister stated.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu