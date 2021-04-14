Armenia’s President to Pay Official Visit to Georgia

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian together with his spouse Nune Sarkissian will pay an official visit to Georgia on April 15 at the invitation of Georgia’s president Salome Zurabishvili.

In the sidelines of the visit separate meeting of Armenian and Georgian presidents will take place which will be followed with the extended one.

The parties will discuss issues on agenda of bilateral relations and opportunities of expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in different sectors.

They will also refer to regional issues and developments.

During the visit the Armenian president will also meet with the Georgian Catholicos Ilya II and speaker of Georgia’s parliament Archil Talakvadze.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency