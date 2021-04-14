Armenian American Museum Announces Job Opportunities

GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California has announced job opportunities as it plans for the historic groundbreaking of the cultural and educational center this summer. The museum is seeking a Communications Director, Executive Assistant, and Research Associate to join the growing team advancing the cultural and educational center.

Communications Director

The Communications Director will be responsible for the planning, development, and implementation of the organization’s communications strategy that effectively promotes its programming, events, and capital campaign to donors, stakeholders, media, community, and public.

Executive Assistant

The Executive Assistant will be supporting the Executive Office by performing the administrative duties of the office, coordinating the activities of the organization, and interfacing with stakeholders.

Research Associate

The Research Associate will be supporting the development of the new Permanent Exhibition’s Schematic Design by conducting research, writing and editing content, collaborating on content strategies, and coordinating with writers and designers.

Click for more information on the job opportunities announced and how to apply.

The mission of the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The vision is a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.

Asbarez