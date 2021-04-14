Abstract Sculpture at Armenian Heritage Park to be reconfigured

BOSTON, Mass.—The annual reconfiguration of the Abstract Sculpture at Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway will take place on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 7:30am. Rain date will be April 25.

The annual reconfiguration is supported by the Park’s Charles and Doreen Bilezikian Endowed Fund.

Due to the pandemic, the reconfiguration did not take place last year.

On Sunday morning, a crane will lift, pull apart and reconfigure the two halves of the Abstract Sculpture, a split rhomboid dodecahedron made of stainless steel and aluminum, to create a new sculptural shape.

The reconfiguration usually takes three to four hours depending on its complexity.

The annual reconfiguration of the Abstract Sculpture is symbolic of all who pulled away or were forced to pull away from their country of origin and came to these Massachusetts shores, establishing themselves in new and different ways.

The Park’s designer and chief architect Don Tellalian will be on hand, as well as Aurelian Mardiros of A&A Industries in Peabody, which oversees the annual reconfiguration as part of the generous gift of Park benefactors Anahid and Aurelian Mardiros.

William Martin who oversees the Park’s care and maintenance will also be present.

The Abstract Sculpture is dedicated to lives lost during the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923 and all genocides. The sculpture sits atop a reflecting pool; its water washes over its side and re-emerges as a single jet at the Labyrinth’s center, representing hope and rebirth.

The Labyrinth, a circular winding path paved in grass and inlaid stone, celebrates life’s journey. Art, Service, Science, Commerce are etched around its circle in tribute to Armenians’ contributions made to American life and culture.

Armenian Weekly