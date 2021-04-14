A body of one killed in Karabakh war handed over to the Armenian side

The Azerbaijani forces handed over on Wednesday the body of one killed in the recent Nagorno-Karabakh war to the Armenian side in Martuni region of Artsakh. As Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations reported, the body had been reportedly retrieved from the administrative region of Ukhtadzor community of Hadrut region. A forensic examination is planned to establish the identity of the killed.

\Since the ceasefire, 1,543 bodies of fallen troops and civilians have been recovered from the battle zones.

Panorama.AM