PM Pashinyan chairs meeting of the Security Council

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a meeting of the Security Council today.

Issues related to the formation and reinforcement of security environment around Armenia and Artsakh were discussed.

Reference was made to developments taking place in the region and their perspectives.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu