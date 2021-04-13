International organizations cannot remain silent on Baku’s “park of barbarism” – MEP Nikos Androulakis

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Greek Member of the European Parliament Nikos Androulakis has criticized the opening of the “trophy park” in Baku, which displays the helmets and dummies of Armenian soldiers martyred in the Karabakh war last year.

In a post on social media, MEP for the Movement for Change, Nikos Androulakis, denounced the country’s president and stressed that he “insults the memory of the Armenian soldiers” by establishing a “monument to barbarism.”

“International organizations cannot remain silent to these medieval practices, which is a shame to humanity,” he said.

