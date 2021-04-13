Ecumenical Patriarch presided over funeral service for late Metropolitan Constantine of Nicaea

In the morning, Elder Metropolitan Dimitrios of the Princes’ Islands presided over the Divine Liturgy of the Presanctified Gifts. At the end of the Divine Liturgy, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew attended prayerfully the Trisagion service for the late hierarch.

Then, the Ecumenical Patriarch presided over the funeral service, accompanied by Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, Elder Metropolitan Dimitrios of the Princes’ Islands, Metropolitans Meliton of Philadelphia, Chrysostomos of Myra, Stephanos of Kallioupolois and Madytos, Athinagoras of Kydonies, Maximos of Sylivria and Andreas of Saranda Ekklisies.

The eulogy was delivered by Deacon Bosporius, Under-Secretary of the Holy Synod.

Metropolitan Germanos of Tranoupolis, Bishops Adrianos of Hallicarnasus and Benjamin of Tralleis, clergymen of the Patriarchal Court, members of the Greek Diaspora, Consul General of Greece Georgia Soultanopoulou, relatives of the late hierarchs and faithful from Constantinople attended the service.

The burial of the late hierarch took place in the Cemetery of Saint Ignatius of Chalcedon by the local Metropolitan.

https://orthodoxtimes.com/ecumenical-patriarch-presided-over-funeral-service-for-late-metropolitan-constantine-of-nicaea/?fbclid=IwAR2DxJvcne7MvPExAh7o91_QNrLGm4E6FZgGMiU1D99V3FFsY8uSfRBGwhQ