Court postpones hearing in Robert Kocharyan’s case until May 4

The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction, presided over by judge Anna Danibekyan, on Tuesday postponed a hearing in the case involving Armenia’s former President Robert Kocharyan until May 4.

The judge said that she will be on annual leave starting from 27 April.

Kocharyan did not appear in court for today’s hearing, with his lawyer Hayk Alumyan saying the ex-president had taken a Covid-19 test after coming into contact with a confirmed case. The former president is currently self-isolated, the lawyer said.

Hayk Alumyan presented to the court an electronic version of the medical document on the coronavirus test.

In addition, one of Kocharyan’s lawyers, Aram Vardevanyan, has also been tested for the virus and is currently in self-isolation.

Panorama.AM