California State Senator Anthony Portantino calls on Biden to recognize the Armenian Genocide

Siranush Ghazanchyan

California State Senator Anthony Portantino has called on President Joe Biden to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“Lat year the House and the Senate passed resolutions recognizing the Armenian Genocide. The current Administration has a great relationship with the Armenian-American community, and we are hopeful this year,” Sen. Portantino said in a video address.

He urged everyone to join the “Yes, it’s Genocide” petition on Change.org.

