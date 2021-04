Armenian ombudsman meets with families of captive soldiers from Shirak

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan on Tuesday met in Gyumri with the families of servicemen from Shirak Province who are being held captive in Azerbaijan in gross violation of international human rights requirements, his office reported.

Issues related to the protection of the rights of both captured servicemen and their families were discussed, as well as the steps are taken within the competence of the human rights defender.

Panorama.AM