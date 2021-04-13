Armenian MP: In Strasbourg, we will make very harsh statements and serious claims

MP Mikayel Melkumyan from the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party on Tuesday called the latest remarks of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev “complete nonsense”.

At a conference entitled “A New Look at the South Caucasus: Post-Conflict Development and Cooperation” on Monday, Aliyev stated that they have no territorial claims against Armenia after calling Armenia’s Zangezur and Yerevan “Azerbaijani lands”.

Addressing lawmakers on Tuesday, Melkumyan expressed hope that after Armenia’s painful defeat in the recent war, “not a full stop, but only a comma has been put.”

“And we have to set out a new agenda to bounce back and prepare for the next victory that can restore our national dignity,” the MP said.

Melkumyan stressed the need to move forward and outline the further steps.

“Naturally, we must make every effort to get back our prisoners of war [from Azerbaijan]. In a few days we will head to Strasbourg, where we will make very harsh statements and serious claims that one member state of the Council of Europe is holding captive citizens of another member state,” he said.

