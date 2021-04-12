The legal monument of the Genocide against Armenians in the Elmadagh Armenian cemetery

There is a marble monument in Constantinople of the Genocide commited against Armenians , which is the first dedicated to the memory of victims of the 1915 massacre.

It was built in 1919 in the Pangalt Armenian Cemetery near Taksim Square in Constantinople, dismantled within the Ottoman Empire and disappeared in 1922 during the occupation of Constantinople.

After the completion of the preparatory work of the commission set up for the construction of the monument, in 1919 it was placed in the Pangalt Armenian cemetery. The state had demolished the cemetery and seized the lands in the 1930s. Today the cemetery is located near Gezi Park in Taksim Square, Istanbul.

According to historian Gevorg Pamukjyan, the foundation of the monument was last seen in the garden of the military barracks in Harbie, where the military museum of Constantinople is located.

