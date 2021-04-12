Preliminary Investigation into Participation of 2 Arabs as Terrorist Mercenaries in Artsakh War Is Over

The Criminological Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia has completed preliminary investigation of the criminal case launched in regard to the facts showing that citizens of the Syrian Arab Republic Muhrab Mohammad Al-Shkheri and Yousef Alabet Al-Haji participated in the aggressive war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as terrorist mercenaries, News.am reports.

The Investigative Committee reports that, by combination of the pieces of evidence obtained and assessed within the scope of the proper legal procedure during the multifaceted, full and objective preliminary investigation, it was substantiated that Muhrab Mohammad Al-Shkheri and Yousef Alabet Al-Haji, who are not citizens of Azerbaijan, are not permanently residing in the territory of Azerbaijan, are not included in the personnel of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, but are citizens of the Syrian Arab Republic, not being sent by the Syrian Arab Republic or other state to perform official duties as part of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, in exchange of money, participated, in an organized group, in the aggressive war that Azerbaijan’s military-political leadership unleashed on September 27, 2020 which was aimed at destroying or causing serious bodily injuries to civilians in Armenia and Artsakh and persons not directly participating in hostilities during the armed conflict, and these actions were, in their nature and essence, aimed at terrorizing the peaceful population, destabilizing the domestic situation inn Artsakh and Armenia.

The citizens of the Syrian Arab Republic are charged with committing the criminal acts under particular articles of the Criminal Code of Armenia.

Preliminary investigation of the criminal case is over, and the case, along with the indictment, has been forwarded to the prosecutor conducting oversight over preliminary investigation in order to have a motion to confirm the indictment and forward the criminal case to the court.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency