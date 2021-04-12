Nationwide tree planting expected on April 25

Minister of Environment Romanos Petrosyan was in Aragatsotn province on Monday, where the tree planting of 2021 “10 million trees” pan-Armenian initiative was officially launched.

As the press service at the Ministry reported, Minister Petrosyan held a working consultation with Acting Chairman of the Committee of Forest of the Ministry of Environment Artur Petrosyan, Acting Director of “ArmForest” SNCO Pavel Tsugunyan, Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs of Armenian National Agrarian University Karen Minasyan other responsible bodies. In his opening remarks, he declared the launch of tree planting of 2021 “10 million trees” initiative, referred to the thankful deed of planting trees and reforestation.

The Minister presented the schedule of tree planting envisaged by the Ministry, spoke about the nationwide tree planting expected on April 25, the day after the Armenian Genocide Victims Remembrance Day , during which 100.000 trees will be planted.

It is noted that the first 1000 trees announcing the launch of 2021 “10 million trees” initiative were planted in the area of Kuchak village of “Aragatsotn Forestry” branch of “ArmForest” SNCO. The tree planting was effected with the active backing of the staff of “ArmForest”, who introduced the students to the whole process of tree planting, shared their experience, helped to plant trees, becoming a part of an important pan-Armenian revival initiative.

Panorama.AM