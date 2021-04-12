Kopyrkin Commented on the Possibility of Building a Second NPP in Armenia

Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin believes that discussions are underway on the proposal of the Armenian Prime Minister to build a new nuclear power plant.

Earlier, during his visit to Moscow, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin consider the possibility of building a new nuclear power plant in the Republic.

“The current year is very important in terms of completing work on extending the validity period, the term of operation of the nuclear power plant,” Kopyrkin told Sputnik Armenia.

He thinks that in parallel, discussions are underway on the issue of further interaction in this area.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency