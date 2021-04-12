Armenian weightlifters return home to hero’s welcome

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian weightlifters returned home today to a hero’s welcome. The Armenian athletes won eight medals at the European Weightlifting Championships held in Moscow, Russia.

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan said the results were satisfying.

“The Olympic Games are ahead, from which we have championship expectations,” he said.

Deputy Minister Karen Giloyan noted that the results indicate Armenia can well be one of the strongest in the world in two or three years.

World and European Champion Simon Martirosyan (109 kg), who won a small gold in the snatch, but failed all three attempts in the clean and jerk, pledged to be in a better shape ahead of the Olympic Games.

“I’m not justifying myself, I just did not get what I went to the championship for. I did not get in good shape due to my injury, but I do not despair. We know the reason for this failure, and we are heading for Tokyo Olympics, in which we will participate 200% fit,” he said.

The Armenian weightlifters won two gold, two silver and four bronze medals at the European Championships. The Armenian team was third in the overall standing.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu