Director of Armenian college in France’s Sevres dies

Director of the Samuel Moorat Armenian College of Sevres, France, Father Haroutiun Bezdikian, has passed away. This is reported on the Facebook page of the Armenian Embassy in France.

“We are deeply moved by the news of the passing of our beloved Reverend Father Haroutiun Bezdikian, Director of the Samuel Moorat Armenian College of Sevres. Reverend Father Bezdikian has made a great contribution to the education of many gifted Armenians. We extend our condolences to the friends and relatives of the Reverend Father,” reads the respective statement by the embassy.

