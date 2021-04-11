Care Providers in Armenia Need Support to Overcome Post-War Trauma

Nayiri Nahabedian is a member of the Glendale Unified School District Board of Education and a professor of social studies at California State University Los Angeles.

She is currently in Armenia and had the chance to observe how psychologists, social workers and professors deal with the post-war situation in the country.

Nayiri talks to CivilNet’s Ani Paitjan about the urgent need to support the work of care providers, or in her words, to heal the healers who themselves have gone through trauma.

