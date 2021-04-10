Nikos Manginas, photographer of Ecumenical Patriarchate, passed away

The photographer of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Nikos Manginas, passed away this morning.

The passing of Nikos Manginas was announced by the Director of Ecumenical Patriarchate’s Press Office in a post on social media.

Nikos Manginas was a close associate and personal photographer of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, whom the late photographer accompanied on every visit all over the world.

The Ecumenical Patriarch bestowed the Cross of Andrew the First-Called upon Nikos Manginas for his contribution to the Greek Diaspora.

As he was born and bred in Constantinople, he was very popular among the inhabitants of Constantinople.

https://orthodoxtimes.com/nikos-manginas-photographer-of-ecumenical-patriarchate-passed-away/?fbclid=IwAR0sHnp6tfAVWrDeflOlKYJm3UX7W4HOd2V8WP4V0CTihlynpepfGmSSSGA