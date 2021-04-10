European Parliament to host special discussion on Armenian POWs

Siranush Ghazanchyan

ON April 12 the European parliament will host a special discussion on the issue of immediate release and return of Armenian captives from Azerbaijan.

The discussion has been initiated by Member of the European parliament Loukas Fourlas, Chair of the EU-Armenia friendship group at the European Parliament.

“Honored to host this event. The issue of the Armenian captives and prisoners of war in Azerbaijan remains one of the most urgent and crucial humanitarian issues and should concern us all,” Mr. Fourlas said in a Twitter post.

Honored to host this event.The issue of the Armenian captives and prisoners of war in Azerbaijan remains one of the most urgent and crucial humanitarian issues and should concern us all. @EPPGroup @EP_CYPRUS @eafjd @EP_ForeignAff @Parlimag 🇪🇺🇦🇲 #Armenia pic.twitter.com/0sCd5EbhSY — Loucas Fourlas, MEP (@loucas_fourlas) April 10, 2021

