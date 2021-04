Azerbaijanis rename Yerevan streets after their army heroes on Google Maps

Azerbaijanis are renaming streets in Armenia’s capital Yerevan after heroes of the Azerbaijani army on Google Maps, Armenian social media users have warned, sharing photos of the maps.

“In fact, I live on a street named after a certain Polad Hasimov,” opposition Prosperous Armenia MP Naira Zohrabyan wrote on Facebook on Saturday, referring to the issue.

“Continue to preach peace with the Azeris!” she added.

Panorama.AM