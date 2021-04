Artsakh on 29th anniversary of Maragha massacre: ‘Crimes against humanity have no statute of limitations’

The Artsakh Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the 29th anniversary of the Maragha massacre marked on April 10. The full text of the statement is provided below.

“April 10 marks the 29th anniversary of the genocide of the Armenian civilian population of Maragha settlement of the Martakert region of the Republic of Artsakh committed by the armed forces of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani troops, having invaded Maragha, brutally killed and tortured the local civilian population, including women, children, and the elderly.

The perpetrators were awarded high state awards, and their commander was awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan, which testifies that the Armenophobic and genocidal policy in Azerbaijan is encouraged at the highest state level.

Crimes against humanity have no statute of limitations and must be condemned.

The tragic events in Maragha will remain an incurable wound in the memory of our people.”

Panorama.AM