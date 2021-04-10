Armenian leaders offer condolences over Prince Philip’s death

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian have offered condolences to the Royal family over the demise of Prince Philip.

“Profoundly saddened for the loss of His Royal Highness the Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. May the Lord bless and give strength to his family to sail this sorrow. May his memory be eternal,” PM Nikol Pashinyan said in a Twitter post.

“I’m deeply saddened to learn about the passing of His Royal Highness the Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. On this sad occasion, I’d like to express my deepest condolences to all members of the Royal Family, the Government and the people of the UK. May my prayers ease the pain of the loss,” President Armen Sarkissian wrote.

