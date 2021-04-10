Armenian expert: Azeri-edited Yerevan map can be corrected through complaints

The recently edited map of Armenia’s capital Yerevan with Azerbaijani street names should not come as a surprise, Armenian information security expert Samvel Martirosyan said on Saturday.

As reported earlier, Azerbaijani internet users have edited a number of street names in Yerevan on the Google Maps, renaming them after their army heroes.

In a public post on Facebook, the expert said such things are a common practice and should not be considered an unprecedented phenomenon.

“Most of the objects on the Google Maps have been added by individual users. Anyone can propose editing on the map, for instance, add a new location or change the name of an existing one. The Google system then takes into account how much the editor has already contributed to the maps. Other users may also suggest whether the change is a good one. And based on all this, the system can add a location, Martirosyan wrote.

“Likewise, an arbitrary person having a Gmail account can report an error. It is possible to correct the map through complaints. Also, try to enrich the map of Armenia!” he said.

Panorama.AM