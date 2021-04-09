‘We won’t be gone long!’: Kim Kardashian reveals new Hulu show will premiere after final season of KUWTK

Kim Kardashian has revealed her family’s new Hulu show will premiere after the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The reality star, 40, shared the big news on her Twitter account on Thursday in response to a fan grieving the final season of KUWTK, the Daily Mail reports.

“We won’t be gone long!!” Kim informed the fan. “Our new show on @hulu will be coming after the final season.”

It’s been less than a year since Kim broke the news that their reality show would be ending after 20 seasons and more than a decade on air.

“I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years,” the star wrote on Instagram. “This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

The family told MailOnline that the cancellation was equally ’emotional’ for the whole family who made the decision together.

However that didn’t mean the end of the Kardashians on television forever.

Just a few months later, it was announced the family would be developing international content to air on Hulu in the U.S. and through Star abroad.

