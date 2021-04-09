Injured servicemen donate the proceeds from the sale of their handmade crafts to treatment of peers

All proceeds (2,612.000 AMD) collected from the sale of handmade items prepaid by the injured servicemen at the Homeland Defender’s Rehabilitation Center will be donated to the treatment of peer servicemen. As the Facebook page “Support to Injured Servicemen” reported, the amount was collected at a recent exhibition-fair organised as part of “Beauty By Soldiers” project.

Over the past two months, the idea initiated by Helen Arakelyan, yielded a tangible results and proved to be a success as the soldiers sold all the handmade items and and then decided to donate the proceeds to the Rehabilitation Center. To note, the soldiers create butterfly compositions and decorations.

The author of the initiative Helen Arakelyan had earlier told Panorama.am that the idea came to her to support the boys and stay in touch with them. “I had the experience of handmade work and thought that may offer relaxation to the injured servicemen at the same time provide self-employment through creative work. They liked it and thus, I have not been mistaken.”

The soldiers had confessed they enjoyed creating the compositions as it occupied them and deflected from the post-war trauma.

